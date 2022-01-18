 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch Now live: NY Gov. Hochul's budget presentation

Gov. Kathy Hochul is scheduled to present the executive budget proposal for the state's 2022-23 fiscal year at 11 a.m. Tuesday. Below is the video feed of the speech in Albany:

Governors turn to budgets to guard against climate change

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Their state budgets flush with cash, Democratic and Republican governors alike want to spend some of the windfall on projects aimed at slowing climate change and guarding against its consequences, from floods and wildfires to dirty air.

