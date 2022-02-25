Water-trail project would tie together rivers

By boat, it’s 193 miles from Cooperstown to Corning, down the Susquehanna to Bradford County, Penn., and back up the Chemung River. If Kevin Costello’s vision comes to fruition, there will eventually be a water trail to get there.

Water trails “are mapped out routes along navigable waterways such as rivers, lakes and canals for recreational use,” explained Costello, president of the Steuben County visitor’s bureau, during an informational meeting via Zoom on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

More than two dozen representatives from New York and Pennsylvania environmental and watershed groups attended the online event, which Costello organized with Cassandra Harrington, executive director of Destination Marketing Corporation, the group that promotes tourism for Otsego and Schoharie counties.

Costello sees great recreational and tourism potential for the rivers across the Southern Tier. “Though you’d have to paddle real hard upstream to get to Corning,” he said in a phone interview after the meeting. “And that’s not the point.”

The point of a water trail is “to provide as many different opportunities to get out on the water as possible.

“Because, you know, some of it will be rural, some of it will be through more urban settings, some of it will be remote, stretches of 14 miles between access points,” he said.

Tourism officials from 11 counties in the Susquehanna watershed have been talking about the idea of a water trail for the past year, and will launch a series of public information meetings in April to collect input. The Otsego County meeting will be April 27 in Oneonta, although a location has not yet been announced.

“This was an idea that I couldn’t turn down and wanted to be part of it,” Harrington said. “The idea of developing a water trail, with the hopes that we can both promote and preserve our waterways. And then hopefully bring about economic development by way of tourism, visitation, and new business.”

Basically a water trail connects the dots for outdoor recreation, Costello said. “So public waterways, public access.” In his vision, a water trail needs to include water access points, but it’s not about creating biking trails, hiking or other “hard assets.”

A water trail felt more feasible than land trails, he said “because of cost and because a lot of the parts are already there. There are more than 120 places to access the rivers,” but information needs to be compiled and made easily available. “We’re in the planning and asset inventory phase,” he said.

The long-term goals of the project are to improve quality of life and promote tourism, Costello said during his presentation. “Creating new businesses and business growth along the river. Several small downtowns and even metropolitans areas like Binghamton have the river running through them, and so helping revitalize our downtowns. Using outdoor recreation as a tool to recruit people to visit, live and work here. COVID-19 taught us that outdoor recreation is virus-proof tourism.”

Corey Ellison, director of the Susquehanna Greenway Partnership joined the meeting from Lewisburg, Penn. She said that Pennsylvania already has hundreds of miles of walking, biking and paddling trails along the Susquehanna. She offered to help get the New York effort off the ground.

“We can be cooperatively competitive,” Costello said later. “If we don’t do it ourselves, no one else will, so let’s get started.”

