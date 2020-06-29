Watney bored, nervous in isolation; was first PGA Tour member to test positive for virus

He typically takes 14 breaths a minute. When he woke up Friday at Harbour Town, it was up to 18, which concerned him. So he asked for a test and was at the golf course when he received the call saying he had tested positive.

"Once you're a member of the WHOOP service, they're always talking about performance," he said. "They also sent out data from users who have gotten the virus. A common thing was the respiratory rate. I read an article they had published, and it was alarming. I didn't wake up short of breath. It wasn't difficult to breath. But this thing has tracked my respiratory rate. And based on that, I thought I should be tested."

Watney is known to be polite to a fault, and his biggest worry was spreading the virus. He texted Rory McIlroy, whom he saw on the practice green ("at a distance," McIlroy said) before getting his result. Sergio Garcia, who flew with him from Austin to Hilton Head, said Watney texted him constantly. "He must have said, 'Sorry,' to me 25 times," Garcia said.

The tour identified 11 people with whom Watney had contact. They were tested twice, with all results negative.

"I was very, very nervous about giving it to other people," Watney said. "I don't know how I got it. I don't feel as though I was reckless. That part is scary. It's like this invisible, silent thing."