Watson, All-Star slugger, ex-Yankee GM, dies

Bob Watson, an All-Star slugger who became the first black general manager to win a World Series with the New York Yankees in 1996, has died. He was 74.

The Houston Astros, for whom Watson played his first 14 seasons in a baseball career spanning six decades, announced his death Thursday night. The team did not provide details, but son Keith wrote on Twitter that he died in Houston from kidney disease.

"He was an All-Star on the field and a true pioneer off of it, admired and respected by everyone he played with or worked alongside," the Astros said in a statement. "Bob will be missed, but not forgotten."

Watson, nicknamed "The Bull," made the All-Star team in 1973 and '75, hit over .300 four times and drove in at least 100 runs twice while hitting in the middle of the Astros' lineup. He also holds the distinction of scoring the 1 millionth run in major league history — on May 4, 1975, against the San Francisco Giants at Candlestick Park.

Commissioner Rob Manfred lauded Watson as a "highly accomplished figure" and "deeply respected colleague." He also praised his work with the Baseball Assistance Team, which assists those in baseball who are in need.

"I will always remember the outstanding example that Bob set for others," Manfred said in a statement Friday.