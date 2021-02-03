Watson? Newton? Smith? Allen? Washington explores QB options

He was similarly unwilling to reveal which players, if any, might be untouchable in trade talks. With plenty of teams expected to be in on the bidding for Watson, there has been speculation about the Houston Texans asking about standout edge rusher Chase Young, the No. 2 pick in the 2020 draft.

"I'm not going to get into that," Rivera said. "I don't think that's fair. We've got a lot of really good football players that we really, truly do like on our football team."

The defense led by Young ranked second in the NFL. Washington went 7-9 and won the NFC East in Rivera's first season before losing to Tampa Bay in the wild-card round. With some building blocks in place, now is the time to complete the puzzle with a QB, but at what cost?

"You don't want to necessarily mortgage your future," Rivera said. "You don't want to take away the opportunity to continue your growth."

Despite being out of football until he was signed to the practice squad in December, 27-year-old journeyman Taylor Heinicke started the playoff game against the Buccaneers and impressed, and he could be in the mix next season. But finding a franchise quarterback is a front-burner issue, especially after cutting ties with 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins.