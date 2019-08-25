Throughout the Cayuga County-area this week, student-athletes began official practices for the upcoming high school fall sports seasons. Soon enough, teams will be out on the fields, courts and courses competing against each other.
And in an ideal world, we'd have coverage of all of these games. But that can't happen without the most important partner we have in covering scholastic sports: coaches.
Our two-person sports staff aims to get out to as many events as possible, and during the regular season, we've attempted to strike a balance between covering games that will be interesting to a broad base of readers while also trying to provide plenty of variety. We don't want to cover football games exclusively, for example, but we also realize that football tends to be the most popular high school sport for readers (especially those without children or grandchildren on a team).
As hard as our journalists work to get out to games and write about and shoot photos of as many local athletes as possible, we can't come close to getting to all of them. It's just physically impossible.
What we can do, though, is include reports of every result that's sent to us in a timely manner by the coaches or someone designated by the coaches.
Over the years, we've had many coaches that have been terrific at getting us information quickly. These days, most of them just send us a quick email to citizensports@lee.net with the key figures and highlights. They can also call the sports desk at (315) 282-2257 or 282-2256. Calls or voicemails can be a little inefficient for both the coach and our staff at times, but we're more than happy to take the call if email is not possible.
The engaged and proactive coaches understand that by taking a few minutes, whether their teams win or lose, they help bring some deserved public recognition to their players.
But there are also coaches who don't do this. Some just never report. Others do it sporadically, with a few skipping anytime their team loses. And each season, we know we'll get some calls, text or tweets from parents and players complaining that their team is rarely or never in our nightly roundups.
With a new season approaching, I'd love to see coaches, parents and athletic directors talk with each other about the importance of reporting their results to the newspapers. Come up with a plan for making it a part of every game-day routine, and we can all benefit from more robust local sports coverage.
Another request I have related to this is for high school sports feature story ideas. We've put a renewed emphasis on sports features in the past few months, and the results in terms of increased readership of our sports section have been excellent. That's something we want to continue into the school year, and would welcome your suggestions.