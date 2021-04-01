Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
