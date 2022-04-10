For the drive home in Auburn: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
