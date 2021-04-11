This evening in Auburn: Cloudy with showers. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Auburn area. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 72% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
