Apr. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening in Auburn: Cloudy with showers. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Auburn area. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 72% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.