This evening in Auburn: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
