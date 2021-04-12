 Skip to main content
Apr. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening's outlook for Auburn: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

