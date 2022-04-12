For the drive home in Auburn: A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Auburn will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 38% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
