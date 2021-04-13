 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Apr. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Auburn: A few clouds. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News