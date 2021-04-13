This evening in Auburn: A few clouds. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
It does rain or precipitate on other planets and moons. On Neptune, scientists suspect it rains pure carbon in the form of diamonds.
