Apr. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Auburn's evening forecast: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm during the evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low 59F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Auburn. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 69% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

