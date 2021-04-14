 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Apr. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Auburn: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Auburn residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 73% chance of precipitation. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News