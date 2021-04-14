This evening's outlook for Auburn: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Auburn residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 73% chance of precipitation. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
A number of states were hit with severe weather, including damaging and deadly tornado-warned storms, over the weekend.
Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Auburn area. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. The forecast is callin…
It does rain or precipitate on other planets and moons. On Neptune, scientists suspect it rains pure carbon in the form of diamonds.
This evening in Auburn: A few clouds. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It shoul…
It will be a warm day in Auburn. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. We'll see su…
This evening in Auburn: Generally fair. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a …
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Auburn area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…
Auburn temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Periods…