Apr. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

For the drive home in Auburn: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies with light rain and snow developing overnight. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 50%. Temperatures in Auburn will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

