For the drive home in Auburn: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies with light rain and snow developing overnight. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 50%. Temperatures in Auburn will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
