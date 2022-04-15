Auburn's evening forecast: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 39F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Auburn Saturday. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 91% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
