This evening's outlook for Auburn: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Auburn residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Apr. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
