Apr. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening's outlook for Auburn: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Auburn area. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

