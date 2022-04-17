This evening in Auburn: A mostly clear sky. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Auburn folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 77% chance of precipitation. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Apr. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
