Apr. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Cloudy with rain and snow in the evening, becoming all snow late. Low 32F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. Cool temperatures will blanket the Auburn area Tuesday. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 90% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.