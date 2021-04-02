 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Apr. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

{{featured_button_text}}

Auburn's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Auburn Saturday. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News