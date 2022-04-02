This evening in Auburn: Cloudy skies with periods of light rain after midnight. Snow may mix in. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Auburn Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 20. A 18-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance …
There are steps you can take to prevent damage to your home and protect your family, both proactively and when storms are looming.
For the drive home in Auburn: Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Low 37F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Looking ahead to tomor…
This evening in Auburn: Overcast. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the…
Hail is a possibility amid strong and severe thunderstorms, putting a lot of valuables in danger. So what can you do about it?
This evening in Auburn: Cloudy with rain and snow showers in the evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low 29F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chanc…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30. Today's forecasted low…
Weather watches and warnings are issued for a wide variety of hazardous weather, including tornadoes, hurricanes, severe thunderstorms and flooding.
Temperatures in Auburn will be cool today. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain,…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 18F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day …