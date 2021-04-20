For the drive home in Auburn: Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 98% chance of precipitation. Auburn could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
