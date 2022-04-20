Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 36F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Auburn temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's forecast brings 54% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Auburn could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
