Apr. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low near 40F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.