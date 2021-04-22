 Skip to main content
Apr. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Auburn's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Widespread frost likely. Low near 30F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Auburn folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

