Apr. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

For the drive home in Auburn: Partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Auburn temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

