For the drive home in Auburn: Partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Auburn temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
