Apr. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 42F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Auburn area. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

