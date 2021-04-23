Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 42F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Auburn area. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Auburn: Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 90%. About one inc…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: A few clouds from time to time. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mild t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 43F. Winds…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Auburn area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Auburn area…
Auburn's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Widespread frost likely. Low near 30F. Win…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Mostly cloudy with snow flurries and snow showers, especially overnight hours. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 1…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Auburn today. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. There is a 37% chance o…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Auburn Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 24%…