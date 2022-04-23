 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Auburn area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

