Auburn's evening forecast: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Auburn folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Sunday, there is a 43% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Apr. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Auburn: Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 90%. About one inc…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: A few clouds from time to time. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mild t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 43F. Winds…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Auburn area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Auburn's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Widespread frost likely. Low near 30F. Win…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Mostly cloudy with snow flurries and snow showers, especially overnight hours. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 1…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Auburn today. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. There is a 37% chance o…
Auburn temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. We will…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 42F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, temperatures in th…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 24%…