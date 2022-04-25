For the drive home in Auburn: Periods of rain. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Auburn area. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tuesday, there is a 38% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Auburn will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in th…
Is there a better conversation starter than talking about the weather?
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. We'…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Auburn area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. It sh…
Auburn temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Slight chance of a rain shower.…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low near 40F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Auburn area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. To…
Auburn's evening forecast: Periods of rain and snow. Low around 35F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Looking ahead, Auburn temp…
For the drive home in Auburn: Partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Auburn temperatures will reach the 50's tomorro…