Apr. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening in Auburn: Cloudy with showers. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. 52 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.

