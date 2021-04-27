This evening in Auburn: Cloudy with showers. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. 52 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Apr. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Auburn: Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 90%. About one inc…
Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy sk…
Auburn's evening forecast: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Auburn folks…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Mostly cloudy with snow flurries and snow showers, especially overnight hours. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 1…
Auburn's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Widespread frost likely. Low near 30F. Win…
For the drive home in Auburn: Partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Auburn will be cool tomorrow. It should reach …
Auburn temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. We will…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Auburn area. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 3…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Auburn today. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. There is a 37% chance o…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 42F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, temperatures in th…