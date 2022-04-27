This evening in Auburn: Cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Auburn area Thursday. It looks like it will be a cool 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Auburn could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Apr. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
