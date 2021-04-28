For the drive home in Auburn: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Auburn: Cloudy with showers. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild tempe…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees …
Auburn's evening forecast: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Auburn folks…
Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy sk…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Auburn area. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunders…
For the drive home in Auburn: Partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Auburn will be cool tomorrow. It should reach …
Auburn's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Widespread frost likely. Low near 30F. Win…
Auburn temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. We will…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 42F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, temperatures in th…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Auburn area. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 3…