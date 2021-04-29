Apr. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Auburn's evening forecast: Occasional rain. Low 47F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Auburn Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.