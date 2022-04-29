 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Auburn's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Auburn folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

