This evening in Auburn: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest.
Apr. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County