Apr. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Temperatures in Auburn will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

