Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Temperatures in Auburn will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 20. A 18-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance …
There are steps you can take to prevent damage to your home and protect your family, both proactively and when storms are looming.
This evening in Auburn: Overcast. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the…
For the drive home in Auburn: Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Low 37F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Looking ahead to tomor…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30. Today's forecasted low…
Weather watches and warnings are issued for a wide variety of hazardous weather, including tornadoes, hurricanes, severe thunderstorms and flooding.
Temperatures in Auburn will be cool today. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain,…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 18F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Auburn today. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in …