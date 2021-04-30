 Skip to main content
Apr. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow in the evening. Low 33F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snowfall around one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Looking ahead, Auburn temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.

