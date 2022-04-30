Apr. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Auburn's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. 52 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.