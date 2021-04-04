 Skip to main content
Apr. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Mostly clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Auburn folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

