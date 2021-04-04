Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Mostly clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Auburn folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
