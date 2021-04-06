 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Apr. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

{{featured_button_text}}

Auburn's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News