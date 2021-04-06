Auburn's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Mostly clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Auburn folks should see highs in the 50's …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. It should be a fairly c…
Auburn folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 d…
Auburn's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Highs i…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn today. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degre…
Auburn temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 55 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The A…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures wil…
Auburn residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
It will be a cold day in Auburn, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees…
Auburn's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Auburn Satu…