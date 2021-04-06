Apr. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Auburn's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.