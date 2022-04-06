This evening in Auburn: Rain likely. Low 47F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Cool temperatures will blanket the Auburn area Thursday. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 97% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Apr. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
