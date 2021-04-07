Apr. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening's outlook for Auburn: Mostly clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Auburn community. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.