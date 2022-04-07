Auburn's evening forecast: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Auburn folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 41% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
There are steps you can take to prevent damage to your home and protect your family, both proactively and when storms are looming.
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow …
Temperatures in Auburn will be cool today. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Winds should …
Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in …
This evening in Auburn: Cloudy skies with periods of light rain after midnight. Snow may mix in. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Auburn today. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees…
Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 de…
This evening in Auburn: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Auburn people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It lo…
This evening in Auburn: Rain likely. Low 47F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Cool tempera…