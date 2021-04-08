 Skip to main content
Apr. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening in Auburn: Generally fair. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

