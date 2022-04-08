This evening in Auburn: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Auburn tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
