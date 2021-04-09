This evening in Auburn: Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Auburn area. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
