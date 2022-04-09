 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 33F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Auburn tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News