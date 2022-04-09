Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 33F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Auburn tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Auburn Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. 33 degrees is today's lo…
Temperatures in Auburn will be cool today. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Winds should …
Auburn's evening forecast: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. …
A poll found 1 in 3 Americans said they were affected by some kind of extreme weather in the last 2 years and they see the climate crisis as a threat.
Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today…
Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 de…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Today's weather forec…
This evening in Auburn: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Auburn people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It lo…
There are steps you can take to prevent damage to your home and protect your family, both proactively and when storms are looming.